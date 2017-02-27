A prison officer is to be charged with gross negligence manslaughter and misconduct after an inmate at HMP Woodhill died.

Joseph Travers will appear in court next month over the death of 23-year-old Ryan Harvey.

Harvey was reportedly found hanged in his cell at HMP Woodhill in May 2015.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said: "Following careful consideration of all the evidence provided to us by the police it has been decided that Joseph Travers should be charged with manslaughter and misconduct in public office."

HMP Woodhill, a category A men's prison located near Milton Keynes, opened in 1992 and has a capacity of over 800 inmates.

Travers is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 20 April.