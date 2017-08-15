Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged starting XI for the first leg of Liverpool's Champions League play-off clash against Hoffenheim this evening (Tuesday 15 August).

As expected, Roberto Firmino leads the Reds' attack against his former club, flanked either side by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in a front three that is already developing a fearsome reputation.

Daniel Sturridge was deemed a possibility for tonight's clash in Germany last week but did not travel with the rest of the squad on Monday, with Klopp clearing the striker to return for this weekend's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace instead.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues at right-back in the absence of Nathaniel Clyne, who is still recovering from hamstring and back problems.

Philippe Coutinho, whose future at the club still hangs in the balance, has also remained at home as he recovers from the back problem that ruled him out of the 3-3 draw with Watford on Saturday.

Adam Lallana remains a long-term absentee following his thigh injury while Danny Ings is still fighting towards full match fitness following his lengthy layoff, turning out for the club's Under-23 side last Friday.

James Milner and Dominic Solanke are named on the bench which also remains as it is after Saturday.

Liverpool team to face Hoffenheim: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Klavan, Gomez, Milner, Grujic, Solanke, Origi Hoffenheim team to face Liverpool: Baumann; Kaderábek, Hübner, Bicakcic, Rupp; Vogt; Gnabry, Demirbay, Zuber; Kramaric, Wagner. Subs: Kobel, Nordtveit, Tolian, Amiri, Uth, Szalai, Gieger

Given Liverpool's problems at the back at the moment, Hoffenheim might just be the worst possible opponent for them at this moment in time. Julian Nagelsmann's team finished third in the Bundesliga last term, scoring more goals from set pieces than any other side in the league.

Among their starting XI tonight is be Serge Gnabry, the former Arsenal forward who has enjoyed a remarkable rise back in his home country, signing for Bayern Munich this summer before joining Hoffenheim on loan.