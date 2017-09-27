King Salman issued a decree allowing women to be given driving licences, in what some say is a first step towards women's empowerment in the Kingdom, ruled according to Sharia Law.
In spite of several praises the country has received for what the Saudi ambassador to Washington described as "an historical move", rights groups have pointed out that the highly conservative Muslim nation still fails to grant women basic rights.
Here are some of the things Saudi women are still banned from doing in the country.
King Salman announced in May that women should be allowed to access government services, such as education and healthcare, even if they do not have guardian consent. However, women are still unable to take several decision on their own, and require the approval of a male guardian, usually a brother, father, son or husband.