Holly Willoughby has shared a touching tribute to her husband Dan Baldwin on Instagram, sending followers into a frenzy.

The 36-year-old working mum may have been co-hosting with Phillip Schofield on This Morning earlier today, but it didn't stop her from wishing her producer hubby a happy birthday in an affectionate social media PDA.

Mother of three Willoughby shared a throwback snap of the couple to her 3.6m followers on the Amalfi Coast. In the photo she is cuddled up to Baldwin, who she married in 2007.

She captioned the shot: "Happy birthday to the man that is my [world emoji] ... love you baby ❤️"

The sweet birthday tribute melted her fans' hearts, with one person commenting: "Beautiful photo and happy birthday xx".

Another put: "Happy Birthday Mr Boobies lol" as a third added: "lucky man".

Willoughby shared a stylish snap of her outfit of the day on the social media platform, wowing in a yellow thin sweater by Boden, a silk pleated skirt by Whistles and some classic nude heels by Gianvito Rossi.

The ensemble showed off the presenter's incredibly svelte physique, which she credits to regular pilates workouts.

Willoughby made an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show over the weekend and spoke about being stereotyped earlier on in her career.

She said: "I think I have it less now, I think when I started out I did because a lot of people look at the blonde hair and this and that and the other and have a massive judgement on you.

"When I first started in telly, I had a lot of negative comments about myself but then I suddenly realised I couldn't be anyone else and actually the bits where I mess up or I'm just me seem to be the things that work.

"And I think when you do so much of it, you can only be you. And when you accept that then that just makes things easier."