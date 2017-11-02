Holly Willoughby has been killing it in the style stakes in recent months, showing off her hard-earned pilates physique in an array of different outfits.

And the This Morning presenter didn't fail to impress her 2.7m Instagram followers with a sneak peek of her slightly edgier outfit for an appearance on Celebrity Juice.

Willoughby, a resident panellist on the Keith Lemon-hosted game show, set pulses racing in a fashion-forward autumnal outfit from Parisian brand Maje, featuring a light blue sweater teamed with a leather mini-skirt with silver hardware for a biker girl edge.

She accessorised the look with a pair of leather ankle boots and tied her blonde locks back into a messy ponytail.

Captioning the shot: "Filming @celebjuiceofficialtonight.... sooo good to be back! Thanks to @majeofficiel for tonight's look! #hwstyle✨ " Fans swarmed the comments section with praise.

One pleased follower commented: "Love it really looking amazing", as another put: "Holly, you look amazing ".

A third added: "Don't lose anymore weight! You look beautiful as ever @hollywilloughby ❤️".

The 36-year-old presenter pulled it out of the bag style-wise for her outfit on today's This Morning too, wowing in a black sweater and wide-leg grey trousers by Massimo Dutti as she flashed her 1,000 kilowatt smile for the camera.

Pairing the sophisticated office-friendly look with a pair of strappy court shoes from high street brand Office, Willoughby continued to stun fans with her consistently polished appearance. One commenter told her: "another great picture and outfit ❤️".

Willoughby's latest fashion looks are a far cry from her shocking Halloween costume this week as she went as a unicorn to Jonathan Ross' party. The presenter went all out for the fancy dress attire, looking completely unrecognisable with dramatic face paint complete with a colourful mane and tail.

Joking about the aftermath of the costume, Willoughby told This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield: "You should have seen me last night. I started to remove that in the cab on the way home, I must have left about quarter to twelve. I had half of it off, I had a horn hanging off my head and ears."

Schofield replied: "Blimey it must have looked like a unicorn massacre."