Holly Willoughby has had quite the eventful week in terms of fancy dress.

The This Morning presenter went as a full-on unicorn to Jonathan Ross' Halloween party – which included a multi-coloured mane, tail and horn – and has now wowed her 2.7m followers by dressing up as Little Red Riding Hood.

The Diet Coke ambassador, 36, couldn't wait to show off her latest fancy dress efforts as she posted a snap of herself on Instagram in the costume, complete with a corseted dress, red cloak and woven basket.

She captioned the first shot: "Last nights @celebjuiceofficial Christmas special... presenting Lil' Red! ❤️".

Willoughby later shared a selfie of herself with Alex James from the Celebrity Juice set with the words: "My second photo with a Dame this week... Alex James won my fave look of the night! ❤️✨".

The presenter's adoring fans went wild over the Little Red Riding look, with one person commenting: "What a beautiful photo. Absolutely stunning.xx."

Another added: "You would look good in a bin bag! Whatever you wear you always look amazing!! I wish I did. Keep smiling Holly w".

A third put: "You always look stunning Holly!"

Willoughby's latest style offering comes after she wowed her followers by nodding to her edgy side in a leather mini skirt for Celebrity Juice filming, a stark contrast from her normal day looks on This Morning.

But her biggest triumph of the week is undoubtedly dressing up as a unicorn for Halloween, looking completely unrecognisable with dramatic face paint complete with a colourful mane and tail.

Joking about the aftermath of the costume, Willoughby told This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield: "You should have seen me last night. I started to remove that in the cab on the way home, I must have left about quarter to twelve. I had half of it off, I had a horn hanging off my head and ears."

Schofield replied: "Blimey it must have looked like a unicorn massacre."