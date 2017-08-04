She's been wowing her 2.4m Instagram followers with her incredible weight loss in recent months, and Holly Willoughby is feeling so body confident that she shared a snap of herself in a bikini today (4 August).

The 36-year-old This Morning presenter showcased her enviable frame in a picture of herself wearing a white bikini while she jumped off a yacht in a sunny location to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

The ITV star's svelte figure was clear for all to see in the skimpy two-piece. as she boasted a tiny waist and toned limbs along with a sun-kissed skin tone.

She captioned the shot: "Home from the most incredible week... leaping into the next 10 years... love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade#loveandlaughter" and was met with a load of comments from her complimentary followers.

One user put: "fantastic photo holly very happy anniversary too "

Another added: "10 years of that . Luckiest man alive" as someone else put: "Ah you both look amazing... happy Anniversary... 10 years is a massive achievement "

Many of the star's fans commented on her appearance, with one person stating: "What an amazing figure! ☺"

The presenter's fans have previously expressed worry over Holly's weight, but appear to be getting used to her new look.

One fan previously told her: "Love the look but please don't lose your curves...... us curvy girls need a beautiful and healthy role model for all girls to admire."

Willoughby – who keeps her diet a secret due to fears of fuelling eating disorders – is known to be a fan of pilates. Her former instructor Lynne Robinson told The Sun: "Holly had postnatal matwork classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core."

"The exercises would have also helped strengthen the pelvic floor which can loosen after pregnancy, as well as help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."