Holly Willoughby is revelling in the attention of her recent weight loss, posting daily pictures of her outfits to show off the fruits of her labour.

The pilates-fan – who has been increasing her workouts since giving birth to her third child, Chester, in 2014 – has been attracting a lot of attention over her recent transformation on social media in recent weeks.

The 36-year-old This Morning presenter garnered more comments over weight loss on her latest Instagram shot which showcased her new outfit of a black blouse by Jigsaw paired with a white floral pleated skirt from Linea and Office strappy sandals.

The mother-of-three's followers were quick to comment on her new physique, with one defending her by stating: "My husband and I both agree that you look as beautiful as ever and still have those gorgeous curves xxxx". Someone else commented: "No like! It doesn't look like her!"

A third added: "Love the look but please don't loose your curves...... us curvy girls need a beautiful and healthy role model for all girls to admire" as a fourth put: "Where have your beautiful curves gone".

Willoughby – who keeps her diet a secret due to fears of fuelling eating disorders – is known to be a fan of pilates. Her former instructor Lynne Robinson told The Sun: "Holly had postnatal matwork classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core."

"The exercises would have also helped strengthen the pelvic floor which can loosen after pregnancy, as well as help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

Along with receiving some criticism over her weight loss, Willoughby was pulled up by a few of her followers for supporting horse racing by attending Royal Ascot last weekend.

One person wrote: "Didn't think you supported such a cruel sport for horses shame on you holly" as another put: "Hoping no horses get hurt".