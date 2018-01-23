Holly Willoughby's diet and exercise regime has finally been revealed after months of speculation.

The slimmed-down television presenter, 36, has become somewhat of a style icon in recent months as she enjoys her newly super svelte physique in an array of different clothes, helping her amass a 3.1 million Instagram following.

Insiders have now revealed the This Morning star has thrown herself into gruelling kickboxing workouts to maintain her new slim figure, with each hour-long session helping shed a whopping 500-600 calories.

The mother of three's diet also consists of "mostly vegetables" as she continues to flaunt her incredible body across Instagram with on-trend clothes.

A source told Now: "Holly loves kickboxing and finds it an easy way to stay trim. She even has a kickboxing bag in her spare room, so she can work out at home.

"Holly does eat fish and occasionally chicken but it's mainly veggies. She watches her carbs and is conscious not to overload on the bad stuff."

Willoughby – who was famed for her voluptuous figure towards the latter part of her 12 years in the spotlight – has even received comments from some followers for being too skinny.

Someone commented on a recent Instagram picture: "Always beautiful but isn't worth it. Must be exhausting to look that good all of the time. I prefer the curvy look. Holly you are so popular on TV but for me it's complete over exposure. Be with your family x."

While another said: "You look gr8 Hollybut where have your curves gone? You need to get them back."

Insiders claim it could be down to kickboxing burning up a lot of calories. An insider told New!: "You can expect to burn around 500-600 calories in an hour of boxercise but it depends on your fitness levels. It's a great overall workout as it not only incorporates shoulder and arm work but she'll be doing squats, lunges and ab work, too.

"It's a very good overall body-conditioning session and fat burner," they added.