Charlie Sheen's lifestyle has often made headlines for being incredibly unhealthy, with reports of alcohol and drug abuse clouding his marital problems and personal life.

But now, the Hollywood bad boy is turning his life around thanks to a vegan diet. Sheen has kicked meat and other animal products to get his health back on track, according to TMZ.

The former Two and a Half Men star – who revealed he was HIV positive in 2015 – is now around two weeks into his new plant-based diet, say sources close to him.

The new lifestyle is just the latest instalment of what Sheen says is a holistic lifestyle he's embraced with girlfriend Julia Stambler.

Sheen is said to be getting up early to work out –choosing yoga and swimming as his go-to activities – and is chowing down foods like "rice, garden burgers and even stuff like coconut water coffee."

The newly health-conscious star is also on vitamin drips to give his immune system an extra boost.

Sheen has been a long-time sufferer of substance abuse and suffered a stroke in 1998 after overdosing while abusing cocaine and was hospitalised. After attacking his ex-wife Brook Mueller in Colorado in 2009, resulting in his arrest, he was sentenced to 30 days in a drug rehab centre along with 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management.

Now committed to the new health kick, he is avoiding booze and has been off hard drugs for a year.

The actor was diagnosed as HIV positive four years before publicly revealing so, and manages his condition with a triple cocktail of antiretroviral drugs. He previously said that it was impossible that he could have infected any of his sexual partners.