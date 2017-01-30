Donald Trump's executive order that puts a temporary ban on travellers from six Muslim-majority countries and an unspecified ban on Syrian refugees from entering the US has raised quite a storm. The order bans citizens of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from travelling to the US – even if they have an existing visa.

People from across the world are protesting against the ban and are demanding that it be repealed. Leaders of various countries have also criticised the move and voiced concerns for citizens who hold dual citizenship.

Closer to home, Hollywood too is unhappy with Trump's move and celebrities have come out in support of Muslims. Actress Mayim Bialik along with Google and Facebook chief executives, former secretary of State Madeleine Albright and feminist Gloria Steinem have all vowed to register as Muslims if the government decides to create a registry for people who follow Islam.

Following the ban announcement, numerous hashtags like #MuslimBan, #MuslimsWelcome and #NoMuslimMan started trending on Twitter and celebrities and politicians alike tweeted facts about the order, called for unity and charities to donate to help immigrants.

Star Trek's George Takei posted a series of messages in which he hoped that the US judicial system reverse the ban. "The GOP leadership has cravenly capitulated to Trump's immigration ban. We look to our brave federal judiciary to check his madness," he wrote. "The GOP leadership has cravenly capitulated to Trump's immigration ban. We look to our brave federal judiciary to check his madness."

Even Pope Francis slammed the ban, calling it un-Christian as it is not defending refugees and other religions. "The sickness or, you can say the sin, that Jesus condemns most is hypocrisy, which is precisely what is happening when someone claims to be a Christian but does not live according to the teaching of Christ," he said at a pilgrimage gathering.

Check out some of the other responses to Donald Trump's executive order below: