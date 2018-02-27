Whether it's the red carpet or a friend's wedding down under, Margot Robbie never misses the mark when it comes to her fashion choices. Most recently though, the Australian star shared a stunning wedding photo, arm in arm with her husband Tom Ackerley, and showed off her bombshell red outfit.

The I, Tonya actress and the British filmmaker were reportedly in Melbourne for a friend's wedding, when the otherwise private Robbie cosied up to her husband for a rare snap. And like always, Robbie turned out to be a total stunner in her deep red metallic gradient gown.

With ruffled sleeves and a puffed shoulder style, the $2,377 worth outfit by designer, The Vampire's Wife, complemented Robbie like a second skin. The actress completed the look with a low messy bun and minimal makeup as she accompanied a suited Ackerley for the function.

The 28-year-old director later took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from the wedding, which fans have gladly received with gushing messages.

"Oh God! This is really cute... The most cutest couple ever. I love you my Queen and King (sic)," one user commented, as a second one gasped, "Holy freaking moly!"

"Omg how gorgeous is Margot?" added another fan of the Suicide Squad actress.

Someone else shared, "You guys make a beautiful couple! Congrats to you both for your success!"

"Boy you finally posted something and it's beautiful. Favourite couple," added another follower.

While on-screen, Robbie has unfailingly impressed fans with her performances, the actress remains notoriously quiet when it comes to her life off the limelight. In fact, her marriage itself was a total hush hush affair as the couple secretly tied the knot in a 2016 ceremony in Byron Bay.

However, Robbie was all candid during a recent interview with Whimm to offer some insight into her married life. "We don't really fight," the 27-year-old actress said adding, "I know that sounds weird but we are not people who like conflict."