Queen of sass, Rita Ora got all "cheeky" as she flaunted her curves in a saucy picture from her recent getaway in Jamaica. Taking to Instagram, the British songstress posted the sun-kissed snap that showed her relaxing atop a glass-bottomed boat during a trip to the famous Negril Seven Mile beach.

Interestingly, the picture that was re-shared by the Body On Me hitmaker, appeared to be a play on the strategically captured name on the boat, simply reading, "Ass Bottom."

"It was just to good I have to - REPOST @nicholasgrimshaw ass - bottom boat," Ora wrote alongside.

If the caption sounds cheeky, the picture looks even sassier, with the 26-year-old singer showing off her pert derriere while soaking some sun during the boat ride. And her slinky silver bikini doesn't help either, setting pulses racing on the picture-sharing site.

Ora, who has been indulging in some sun and sea for the past few days, was joined by her lookalike sister Elena and former Towie star Vas J Morgan for the boat trip. While the siblings have been living it up during their Caribbean vacation, the Coming Home singer appeared quite relaxed as she was photographed leaning against Elena.

A glimpse of her lively trip was even shared on social media, and as always, fans couldn't be more thrilled to see Ora unabashedly flaunt her curves.

One admirer gushed, "That's so cool! I have never seen a boat with so much beauty! :) ily rita ora," while another excited fan exclaimed, "Holy Jaysus!"

"Damn girl you look woooow," commented a second user.

"My newest girl crush. She was on Chelsea & she is adorable. Also that body.. Holy H**L," someone else wrote joining the general bandwagon of people gushing over Ora's smouldering looks.

While this is not the first steamy snap from her exotic holiday, at this pace the songstress might soon become the next sensation, as a fan aptly comments on the photo, "Break the internet".