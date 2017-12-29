Former Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt is in a coma following a horror Boxing Day car crash which killed her parents and sister in Sydney, Australia.

The star's father Lars, 69, and mother Vivian Falkholt, 60, were killed instantly in the accident while the driver of the other vehicle, Craig Anthony Whitall, 50, died in the inferno that followed.

Jessica's younger sister Annabelle Falkholt, 21, was pulled from the wreckage of her family car alive but later died in the Intensive Care Unit at Liverpool Hospital in Sydney on Friday morning (29 December).

The former TV soap actress, 28, is currently in a coma in hospital and is in a critical condition.

Annabelle's boyfriend Jordan Brohier had refused to leave her bedside for three days, and posted an emotional tribute to her on social media.

He wrote: ''Today I lost the love of my life Annabelle. I've never met such a kind, gentle soul and this world is at such a loss without this beautiful angel.

''The 3 years I knew her were the best years of my life. I'm so thankful for every second I got to spend with my baby.''

A cousin of the women told Daily Mail Australia that their family had gathered around Annabelle's bed on Friday morning to say their goodbyes.

The relative said: ''Annabelle passed away this morning, we knew what was happening so family were with her.

''Her and Jessica had such a strong sister bond. They are seriously close sisters. I feel Jessica would have known her sister has passed.''

Jessica, who played Hope Morrison throughout 2016 on Home and Away, underwent surgery on internal injuries at St George's Hospital on Thursday.

A day following the crash, Annbelle's boyfriend Jordan shared a picture of the girls on social media and asked friends to ''pray for my baby and her sister.''

Jessica was set to make it big in 2018, already appearing in a fantasy movie named Harmony which is due for release next year.