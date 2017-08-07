Guerrilla Games and Sony have announced that the Frozen Wilds expansion for open world adventure Horizon Zero Dawn will be released on PS4 on 7 November, 2017. A new trailer offered a brief new look at the DLC, confirming the release date.

"Set in icy territories to the north, this new chapter of Aloy's journey adds a new area to explore, new mysteries to uncover and new, highly lethal machines to take on," read a statement on the PlayStation Blog.

Frozen Wilds was announced at Sony's E3 press conference in June.

Released in February exclusively on PS4, Horizon Zero Dawn is a new IP from Guerrilla Games, the dutch studio behind the Killzone series.

The game is set centuries after the fall of mankind, in a world inhabited by mechanical, intelligent wildlife. Humanity has survived whatever befell the cities of old, living on in primitive tribes.

There were reservations about how Guerrilla would make the jump from a relatively linear shooter to an expansive open world, but they delivered in a big way with one of the PS4's very best exclusives.

Horizon also gave the PlayStation brand a new hero popular protagonist in the form of Ashly Burch's Aloy. The young hunter returns for Frozen Wilds, having discovered in the main game how the machines of her home came to be, and how the old world ended.

Interestingly, Frozen Wilds will be released on the same day as Microsoft's powerful, 4K and HDR-capable Xbox One X console, as well as Xbox exclusive Crackdown 3.

Horizon was celebrated for its gorgeous visuals, especially on PS4 Pro where it also benefitted from similarly powerful hardware.