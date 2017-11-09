Chrissy Teigen is as much a success on the red carpet as she is in the kitchen The model-turned cookbook writer recently had fans in a tizzy when she visited New York for the Forevermark's celebration of its Tribute Collection.

The 31 year old attended the jewellery event wearing a revealing sheer and lace black asymmetrical dress. The figure-hugging outfit left little to the imagination while still looking classy.

The plunging neckline was perfect to compliment Forevermark's collection, pieces of which Teigen wore through the evening. The social media celebrity adorned herself with diamond earrings, a multi-chain necklace and a number of sparkly rings.

She shared photos from the event on her Instagram account which had fans going wild over every aspect of her look, from Teigen's dress, to her figure and even here feet.

Speaking to E! News at the event, she said she would like to give her daughter Luna a customised piece of jewellery. "I think there's something very beautiful about her name," she said. "When John and I were picking a name, he was looking at something that sounded beautiful... and I was thinking more about how it's written. Its so feminine and beautiful, the way you write it."

The wife of John Legend spent the 7 November night in the company of Zendaya, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Freida Pinto. Models Ashley Graham and Halima Aden also showed off the brand's jewellery, with a series of poses in which they flashed their bling-covered hands.