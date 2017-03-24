The House of Representatives has quashed a vote on Donald Trump's proposed replacement for Obamacare after the bill failed to garner enough support in an embarrassing blow to the president.

The vote had originally been postponed from Thursday (23 March) amid fears it would not pass, and an aide to House Speaker Paul Ryan today said the vote had been removed from the schedule.

The move is a serious setback for Trump but the cancellation of the vote was preferable for the president than seeing the bill voted down by his own party.

In particular, the House Freedom Caucus has proved problematic for Trump's bill – with 25 members reportedly refusing to be swayed in favour of the new legislation ahead of the planned vote.

Trump had warned members of the caucus that the future of their roles could be in jeopardy if they failed to support the bill.

Earlier this week he told them: "I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don't get this done."

The president also issued an ultimatum prior to Friday's cancelled vote that if it did not pass, Obamacare would remain in place.

More to follow...