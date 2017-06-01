There was one notable absence from the BBC general election debate on Wednesday night (31 May) with the panellists asking where Theresa May was ?

The prime minister opted to stay away from the debate, leaving home secretary Amber Rudd to represent the Conservatives.

It didn't go unnoticed, with #WheresTheresa trending on Twitter at one point, but the absence was picked by global political drama House of Cards.

The official Twitter account for the Golden Globe and Emmy award-wining Netflix show tweeted during the debate: "@theresa_may They respect you more when you show strength. Or show up."

The tweet has since been retweeted more than 16,000 times and liked by almost 20,000.

May made most of the headlines this morning for not appearing at the seven-way debate which Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn chose to attend at the last minute.

The debate saw all of the leaders criticise the PM for not attending the debate, while there were some punchy moments between Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood and Ukip leader Paul Nuttall.

The fifth season of House of Cards, which stars Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, was made available on Netflix on Tuesday 30 May.