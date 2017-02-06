Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said he "strongly opposed" inviting Donald Trump to speak in Westminster Hall because of the Commons' opposition to "racism and sexism."

Bercow, whose position is politically neutral, said he is one of three people required to approve an invitation to speak in the medieval hall, parliament's oldest building.

The refusal of permission to speak in the hall during his controversial state visit would be a significant snub to Trump after his predecessor, Barack Obama, was given the privilege during his state visit in 2011.

Addressing the Commons, Bercow said that giving a speech in Westminster Hall was an "earned honour", and not one automatically extended during a state visit.

He continued: "Before the imposition of the migrant ban I would myself have been strongly opposed to an address by Mr Trump in Westminster Hall," he told MPs.

"After the imposition of the migrant ban by President Trump I am even more strongly opposed to an address by President Trump in Westminster Hall."

"I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons."

The Speaker said he would also be involved in any invitation to address Parliament's Royal Gallery.

He added: "I would not wish to issue an invitation to President Trump to speak in the Royal Gallery.

Trump's controversial ban saw people from seven Muslim-majority countries banned from the US, and has been blocked by a federal judge. Trump was invited on a state visit to the UK by Prime Minister Theresa May during her recent trip to the White House. The move has sparked protests in the UK, and more than a milllion have signed a petition opposing the invite.

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who spoke at Trump rallies during the US presidential election campaign and was among the first foreign dignitaries to visit him after his victory, criticised Bercow.

"For Speaker Bercow to uphold our finest parliamentary traditions, he shold be neutral," tweeted Farage.