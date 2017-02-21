Officials in Houston are responding to reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital, the hospital confirmed Tuesday (21 February).

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters that a preliminary search through the hospital's six floors and basement were completed. "We have not found any evidence of a shooting yet or any evidence of a shooter," Acevedo said.

Police spokesman Kese Smith told the Associated Press that authorities began receiving reports shortly after 2pm CST/8pm GMT. Smith said officers and a SWAT team were responding to the scene.

Acevedo said authorities received "multiple reports" of a white male of unknown age at the scene. According to Fox News, authorities are checking security cameras and will conduct a secondary search.

The police chief added: "All patients and employees are safe at this point."

Acevedo praised his department's response time, Fox News reported. "It's clear when you have active shooters, they wreak a lot of havoc and injure a lot of folks," he told the press.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

