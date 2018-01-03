â¥ Mom and Dad â¥ A post shared by KhloÃ© (@khloekardashian) on Jan 2, 2018 at 12:44pm PST

Khloe Kardashian has kicked off 2018 by delighting her 71 million Instagram followers with a new baby bump snap.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated becoming "officially" six months pregnant with her first child, kissing her boyfriend and father of the unborn child, Tristan Thompson, in the social media post.

Kardashian has kept her pregnancy under wraps for months, but appeared ready to share the news with her loyal fanbase.

Clad in a tight black ruched dress, she captioned the shot: "❥ Mom and Dad ❥" as the pair kissed.

Fans were quick to comment on the happy snap, with one person writing: "How beautiful ❤️", while another added: "God bless both of you you slay !!!! ❤️".

As a third wrote: "Omg! You look stunningso happy for you and Tristan! Congratulations!"

Kardashian also posted another photo just before, which shows her standing on her own with a fur coat slouched over her arms with the caption: "❥ Officially 6 months ❥".

The reality star previously hailed her pregnancy as her "greatest dream" when she confirmed the news to the waiting world.

Sharing a snap of her burgeoning baby bump with Thompson's hands wrapped around her stomach, she wrote alongside it: "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing.

"I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!"

The star has been much more open about her pregnancy than her younger half-sister Kylie, 21, who is said to be expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.