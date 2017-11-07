Many people are still not aware of the simple mistakes they are making that could negatively affect their internet speed, Post Office Telecoms research suggests.

The company said this week (7 November) that placing your Wi-Fi router next to an electrical appliance can lead to "significant signal interference", with the latest study finding that 27% of those surveyed had done just that with their main home internet router.

A further 24% admitted placing their router by a window or wall or at the top of the house, both of which can lead to patchy signals, Post Office Telecoms said.

"We are increasingly reliant on the internet for so many aspects of our lives and it's therefore so important that we can trust in the reliability of our service," said Meredith Sharples, director at Post Office Telecoms.

"However, the public told us they suffer from a slow internet connection, have had their connection drop at random times and experience a poor WiFi connection in certain rooms.

"We also learned that many are not aware of the simple steps they can take to ensure their home is optimised to receive the best broadband connections possible."

Last week (2 November), research revealed that Plusnet and Virgin Media were among the most reliable broadband providers in the UK. TalkTalk, BT and EE lagged in the Cable.com satisfaction survey which gathered the opinions of more than 16,000 UK residents.

In this instance, the broadband study project was led by Opinium Research, included 2,001 UK-based respondents and was conducted between 13 October and 17 of October.

Ultimately, it found that many households are "suffering in silence" when it comes to solving internet connection problems. It said 40% of those surveyed don't try to fix issues.

On the other end of the scale, 12% of respondents said they had bought new devices such as laptops or mobile phones in a bid to improve their home broadband speed.

The Post Office Telecoms experts released some top tips to keep a strong connection:

• Router relocation: Make sure your router is kept away from windows, thick walls and electrical devices – even baby monitors, fish tanks and Christmas lights can interfere with your signal.

• Master your connection: Ensure your router is plugged into your master socket (usually found where the phone line enters the house) and not an extension. This will reduce the chance of your home wiring affecting the internet speed.

• Protect your privacy and update to the latest browser: If you don't have password protection anyone could use your WiFi and slow your connection down. The latest version of internet browser can also improve your download speed.

• Find the speed you need: Understand what speed you need if you have a big household with members who stream, download and game, especially in the evenings. You may need a higher speed.