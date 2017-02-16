The Uber app has finally arrived for Android Wear 2.0 supported smartwatches. The app is a standalone one, which means users do not need their smartphones and can directly hail a cab through their smartwatches.

The app available on the Play Store and can be installed on your watch even if it is not on your companion phone and will work by itself. The app is only exclusive to watches running Android Wear 2.0 and above. At present the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style run the Android Wear 2.0, but it will soon be rolled out to a host of other smartwatches.

Here is how you can use the app: