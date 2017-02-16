The Uber app has finally arrived for Android Wear 2.0 supported smartwatches. The app is a standalone one, which means users do not need their smartphones and can directly hail a cab through their smartwatches.
The app available on the Play Store and can be installed on your watch even if it is not on your companion phone and will work by itself. The app is only exclusive to watches running Android Wear 2.0 and above. At present the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style run the Android Wear 2.0, but it will soon be rolled out to a host of other smartwatches.
Here is how you can use the app:
- Your watch will need the Android Wear 2.0 with LTE of Wi-Fi support. Hence, users of smartwatches such as Urbane 2, Asus Zenwatch 3, Huawei Watch and more should be able to use the apps post the update
- It is not required to have the Uber app on your companion phone
- Download the Uber app from the Play Store on your smartwatch
- Login with your Uber credentials
- You can choose your destination from among the bookmarked destinations like your home or work or a completely new one. Keep in mind that the GPS needs to be turned 'on'
- Like the Uber app on the phone you can check the prices and ETA along with the car model and plate number
- Do note that since most Android Wear smartwatches are not capable of making phone calls on their own, in case you do not have your phone, you will not be able to contact the driver