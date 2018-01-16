Like many on social media, President Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka shared a tribute to civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr on Twitter in honour of MLK Day. Twitter, however, was not having it and immediately called her out for her "hypocritical" tweet in light of her father's controversial racist policies and statements.

"Dr Martin Luther King Jr was one of the world's great heroes," the 36-year-old White House adviser tweeted on Monday (15 January) along with a black and white GIF that featured several images of King speaking at rallies and protests in the 1960s.

"Today we honour his profound life and legacy. #MLKDay"

Social media users swiftly slammed Ivanka over the tweet and accused her of being "complicit".

Last week, Trump drew widespread criticism after reportedly referring to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries" during a White House meeting with lawmakers on immigration. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, the United Nations human rights office and world leaders from the countries named fiercely criticised the president's remarks as racist and xenophobic.

Trump, however, denied making the comments saying "the language used by me at the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) meeting was tough, but this was not the language used". He also insisted that he is "not a racist" and told reporters that he is the "least racist person you will ever interview".

During his first year in office, the president has frequently triggered controversy and accusations of racist behaviour after his controversial travel ban, failure to immediately denounce white supremacy after the deadly Charlottesville rally, his months-long spat with NFL players over kneeling during the national anthem and decision to rescind the Obama-era DACA programme.

He also sparked backlash over racial slurs and comments in the past such as repeatedly calling Senator Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas".

Many Twitter users were left baffled by Ivanka's tweet posted on MLK Day amid the furore surrounding her father and his administration.

One Twitter user wrote: "Until you actively condemn your father's words and actions, you are complicit. You don't get to play both sides."

"A day typically honored as a day of service... your dad is golfing and you tweet," someone wrote.