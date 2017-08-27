In a touching note penned for Vogue, the Somali fashion model Iman talks about the "outpouring of grief" after the Grammy-winning singer lost his battle with cancer. While the 62-year-old admits that she might never "get used to losing" the Starman hitmaker, with her burgeoning family, she hopes to live up to her name, Iman – to always have faith.

"Some months ago, the stars demanded David's presence," the mother-of-two writes of Bowie's passing. "We surrendered a husband, a father, a father-in-law, a friend, a mentor, and all the nameless daily ecstasies that occur between people who love one another."

Explaining how the emotional outpouring from the public at large helped her to move on in life, Iman adds that she sometimes has been at "odds with it too".

"Universal grieving for your life partner can also keenly deepen your own sense of all that you've lost," she admits before reminiscing the "most exciting" 24 years spent with Bowie.

"David gave me the most exciting, touching, and deliriously loving 24 years. Still, it was not enough— shockingly brief," Iman continues. "And although I'll never get used to losing him, David is nonetheless hiding in plain sight."

The Space Oddity singer married the model in 1992 and the couple was together until Bowie's last moments. However, now the late musician's wife has multiple feathers in her cap – that of a "Mom and Nana now".

"With this burgeoning family, I've added a new title to my list: Nana. So I'm Mom and Nana now, while striving to live up to my name in spirit and example; to have iman; to always have faith," she wrote.

"As for David, I have perfect iman that we'll be together again. Love doesn't cease; love reshapes."