When the Brexit referendum result was announced on 24 June 2016, Europe was in shock . On the same day, the city of Frankfurt, Germany, launched a website full of information about the Rhein-Main area, clearly targeted at UK businesses panicking in the aftermath of the unexpected referendum outcome.

However, Frankfurt is not the only city hoping to profit from Brexit relocations and many believe Paris, Amsterdam or Dublin to be the more viable candidates.

With its 700,000 inhabitants 'Mainhatten' is considered too small, too provincial and too boring to do serious business with in the UK. But Germany's financial centre seems confident that cheaper office rents, a lower cost of living and its central location in Europe will convince business to move some of their employees to the city anyway.