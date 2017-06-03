One of the most common problems that Pixel phones encounter while updating to the latest version of the software is a notification that says "not enough space available".

In such situations, you can always use Smart Storage to automatically free up space by removing old content. Alternatively, you could manually delete files that you no longer wish to keep.

You can set your Pixel phone to clear backed-up photos and videos from local storage when it is full.

How to set your pixel phone to free up space automatically

Go to phone's Settings

Go to Device then Storage

Tap Manage Storage

Check that Smart Storage is turned on

If you want to make more space, tap Remove backed up photos and videos.

How to manage photos, app and videos manually

Head over to Settings

From there Device, then Storage

Tap Manage Storage

Tap Free up space now

To delete, tap the empty box on the right

To delete selected items, tap Free Up

The above tips can be used for Nexus phones running on Android 7.1. To check the Android version on your Nexus phone - go to Settings, and then scroll down to the bottom of the phone and Tap About phone. Under Android version, you should see the version number.