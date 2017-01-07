The news everybody in London was dreading has come true: a 24-hour tube strike will take place from tomorrow following talks between Transport for London and unions failed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) reportedly walked out of talks today, Saturday, 7 January.

John Leach, of the RMT, said talks failed to bring a resolution between all parties.

Station staff are striking over plans to slash almost 900 jobs. He said the London Underground's offer was "a woeful, inadequate response to a crisis".

"We've been in with Acas and London Underground all week long and basically their position hasn't moved all the way through," he told Sky News.

"Last year they withdrew 830 plus jobs from the frontline, uniformed station staff. They de-staffed station control rooms and that has left a very dangerous and unsafe situation."

TSSA general Manuel Cortes stayed at Acas and an official statement is due shortly.

A TSSA source, however, told the broadcaster: "We really are more concerned about working out how to undo the staffing and safety problems Boris Johnson and George Osborne bequeathed to the Tube.

"Resolving these issues so staff can work in a safe place and know they've got procedures in place to protect and keep safe their passengers are what concern our overworked, overtired and over-abused Tube staff."

The strike is due to take place from 6pm on Sunday, 8 January, and will last until 6pm on Monday. However, services are expected to be disrupted until the following day.

It will affect almost all stations in Zone 1 and "severely reduce services" on the rest of the network.

TfL is providing an additional 150 buses on certain routes during the strike.

Transport for London are warning that other transport services, such as buses, DLR and London Overground are expected to be much busier than usual.

"Buses are expected to be very busy – please be patient with the transport staff who are at work and trying to help customers get around," a spokesman said.

They are advising customers to complete their Tube journeys by 6pm on both Sunday and Monday.

According to the map, it takes approximately: 32 minutes to walk from Waterloo to Tottenham Court Road

27 minutes to walk from Waterloo to London Bridge

15 minutes to walk from London Bridge to Bank

24 minutes to walk from King's Cross St Pancras to Holborn

39 minutes to walk from King's Cross St Pancras to Oxford Circus

On the TfL website, it states: "Please allow more time for your travel and avoid travelling in the peaks if possible. Depending on the journey you are making, other travel options during the Tube strike could include: Buses – maps by area of London (or local Tube station), walking – times between Tube stations, cycling – live SantanderCycles docking station map and information."

Although National Rail services will not be affected by this strike, there will be no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King's Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

For further information about how to get around London during the strike check the TfL website.