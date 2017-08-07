Google has started an initiative it calls a Preview Program for its voice-activated smart speaker. The scheme lets Google Home-owners try out new features and updates before their official release.

Ostensibly a platform for Google to test new firmware before a broader roll-out, Preview members are guaranteed updates to the Google Assistant-powered smart speaker that are "the same quality as production version updates".

Home joins Google's Chromecast range as a possible Preview device, although only a limited number of places are available for would-be early adopters. To sign up, simply follow the steps below;

If the option listed do not appear then it seems you are currently out of luck, with Google noting on a help page: "If you don't see [the] Preview Program, we aren't accepting new members at this time."

How to join Google Home's Preview Program