The Samsung Galaxy S8 will cost a whopping £799 ($970, €920) SIM-free when it launches in the UK later this year, according to smartphone retailer Mobile Fun, which has now opened pre-orders for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Pricing details for both handsets have appeared on the retailer's website alongside a detailed description of the technical specs the phones will pack. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are expected to be announced by Samsung at the end of the month.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are described as handsets with 64GB storage capacity, curved, edge-to-edge displays, water and dust-proofing and Micro SD support. The fulls specs for both handsets can be found below.

The listings allow us to debunk a couple of the long-standing rumours about the Galaxy S8, such as the presence of a dual-camera setup similar to the Hauwei P10 and P9. It also looks like there will be no 4K screen, with both handsets sticking to QHD resolutions.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus can also be pre-ordered from Mobile Fun, which comes at an even heftier price of £899. The Plus model shares the same processor as the regular S8 but comes with a larger screen and bigger battery.

A spokesperson from Mobile Fun confirmed to IBTimes UK that the listed specs are accurate. Samsung replied that it "does not comment on rumour or speculation."

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are tipped to be announced on 29 March, before hitting shelves globally on 28 April.

Samsung Galaxy S8 specs Screen size: 5.8in

5.8in Display resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels

1440 x 2960 pixels Processor: Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 Storage: 64GB

64GB Memory: 4GB RAM

4GB RAM Primary camera: 12MP

12MP Secondary camera: 8MP

8MP Operating System: Android

Android Battery: 3000mAh

3000mAh Micro SD support: Yes, up to 256GB