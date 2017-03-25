Samsung recently launched its mobile payment service Samsung Pay for consumers in India. And with this launch, Samsung Pay is now available in 12 markets worldwide including South Korea, US, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand and Malaysia.

The company says its payment service is a highly secure platform as it implements three levels of security such as fingerprint authentication, card tokenization and Samsung Knox. To set up Samsung Pay on your Galaxy device, just select the credit/debit card and authenticate by using fingerprint or PIN and finally bring the phone close to the point of sale terminal.

For those who have not got the service yet on their smartphone, below is a detailed guide explaining how to set it up and add credit or debit card to it.

But before you go ahead, make sure that you have a compatible device, supported payment card, Samsung account, registered fingerprint or Samsung Pay PIN.

Download and install Samsung Pay

To set up Samsung Pay, first you need to download and install the app. On compatible Galaxy devices Samsung Pay shortcut will be pre-loaded, allowing users to download and install the app. The compatible Galaxy devices are S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Active, S6 Edge, Note 5, S6 Edge+, A5 (2016), A7 (2016), A5 (2017) and A7 (2017).

To download and install Samsung Pay, go to Apps on your Galaxy phone, tap Samsung folder, and then tap Samsung Pay. To install the app tap Install and then tap Open to launch it. Once you have installed the app, the next step is to set it up.

How to set up Samsung Pay

Head over to Apps then Samsung Pay

Tap Start. Type in your Samsung account details and then tap Sign in

In case you don't have a Samsung account, create one by touching the Sign up

Now review the terms and conditions for Samsung Pay and then tap Agree to all

Tap Use Fingerprint to assign your fingerprint as a verification method. If you have not registered your fingerprint then you would be given an option to do so. You may opt for a four digit Samsung Pay PIN instead. For this just tap Skip and use Samsung Pay PIN

You will need to set up a fingerprint, PIN or password yet, If you haven't set up one yet

Registering a fingerprint is quite easy. Smply place your finger on the Home button of the phone. When the device detects your finger, just lift the finger and place it again on the home button. Repeat the same action by moving your finger upward and downward until you have registered the fingerprint

You may verify your fingerprint by touching the home button with the registered finger

Once you successfully register your fingerprint, you are ready to go for the next step to add your payment cards and use Samsung Pay.

How to add card to Samsung Pay

Go to Apps>> Samsung Pay

Scroll down and tap Add>> Add your credit or debit card

Align your card to fit inside the frame. Samsung Pay will automatically detect the card details such as card number and expiration date

Put all the necessary information, and then tap Next

You would be asked to review the Terms of Service, just tap Agree to all

For authentication, select any of the verification method; through email, text or any other option given there

Enter the One Time Password (OTP) then tap Submit

Enter your signature and then tap Save

At the end tap Done

Samsung says consumers across the globe have been increasingly adopting its mobile payment service. In its homeland Korea, more than 2 trillion won ($1.76bn, £1.41bn) was processed using Samsung Pay in the first year of launch.