The US National Archives have released thousands of documents relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy that had previously been withheld from the public. With 3,810 documents to go through, there's likely to be more than one story to come out of the huge release.

According to the National Archives, 88% of the files pertaining to JFK's 1963 assassination have already been publicly available. The ones that were released on Thursday (26 October) have either been fully withheld or previously released with redactions.

The release is in line with a 1992 law passed that meant the files would have to be released now unless blocked by the sitting US President. President Donald Trump has hyped the release of the documents in a series of tweets.

"Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened." Trump wrote on 21 October. On Wednesday 25 October, he wrote: "The long anticipated release of the #JFKFiles will take place tomorrow. So interesting!"

The files are now available for download on the National Archives website and can be reached by clicking here. Those wishing to see the records in person can visit the National Archives building in College Park, Maryland and request to view them at a later date - currently they are only available online.

"The documents originate from FBI and CIA series identified by the Assassination Records Review Board as assassination records," the National Archives said, adding: "More releases will follow".

This is just the first online release of the withheld files, though the National Archives noted highlights from the first batch include 17 audio files of interviews with a Soviet intelligence officer who defected and claimed to have handled a KGB file on JFK's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, while he was in the Soviet Union.

The assassination of JFK has long been a hotbed of wild and fantastic conspiracy theories, it's not yet known whether the new files will put any of those to rest or further enflame those obsessed.