In many ways, Mohamed Salah typifies the attack Jurgen Klopp has set about building at Liverpool. At its best last season, it operated with speed, strength and versatility to bewilder Premier League defences, fuelled by the German's gegenpressing mantra that made them such a frightful handful at times. Salah, a club-record signing from Roma which was confirmed on Thursday (22 June), is tailor-made for it.

It is no coincidence that Liverpool's season faltered last term when they were left without Sadio Mane. Without his skill, acceleration and ability to pull defences out of position, they lost that incisive edge. In Salah, they have someone who can ease that burden and contribute goals.

Roberto Firmino's role as the focal point is likely to remain next term, with Mane and Salah on either side of a formidable and interchangeable front three.

That switch also allows Philippe Coutinho to drop into a deeper role, where the Brazil international can dictate games and pull the strings for Klopp's carefully assembled attack.

Last season, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum formed largely the manager's first-choice midfield three, with Emre Can drafted in following the skipper's foot injury that disrupted the second half of his season. But a full-time role for the Brazilian schemer in that set-up will now surely beckon.

Anyone remembering Salah as a mere Chelsea cast-off will be in for a firm reality check come August. The Egypt international returns to these shores after two-and-a-half seasons in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma a more refined player; burgeoned by the desire to prove the naysayers in west London wrong.

In his last campaign for the Giallorossi, he spent most of the season operating in a more central position in the space behind the Italian top-flight's leading scorer Edin Dzeko, contributing 15 goals himself. A slightly different role beckons at Anfield, but the former FC Basel starlet feels he will thrive wherever his manager deploys him.

He told Liverpool's official website: "I have played on the right. Sometimes I go on the left. I can play anywhere up front. (Liverpool's front players) played so well last season. Mane played a fantastic season, Coutinho, Firmino, Lallana - all of them had a great season last year.

"I have improved 100 percent. Everything (has improved). Even my personality was different. I was a kid (at Chelsea). I was 20 or 21. Now I'm four years older and everything is different. I have lots of experience in three clubs."