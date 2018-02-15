Just how many changes did Manchester United's insipid performance against Newcastle United last week call for? Jose Mourinho made 10 for his side's victory over Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup; few of those enforced as the manager instead sought to simply rotate his squad.

But that might not be his reasoning for Saturday's [17 February] fifth round tie against Huddersfield Town, with many of United's first-team stars coming into that fixture with serious questions being asked of them after that woeful defeat at St James' Park.

Changes are surely inevitable at the back. Eric Bailly is nearing his return from an ankle injury that required surgery last year but Saturday's clash at the John Smith's Stadium is likely to come too soon for him, with a possible return pencilled in against Sevilla in Wednesday's [21 February] Champions League last 16 tie.

Marcos Rojo, who this week declared himself "100% percent fit" will be a candidate to replace Chris Smalling after his disastrous afternoon in the north east last week, with Mourinho in need of an aggressive partnership at the heart of defence to combat the Terriers. With that in mind, Phil Jones might survive the cut, with Victor Lindelof – who endured his worst afternoon in a United shirt against this opposition earlier this season – the only other available option. The Swede will be better suited slotting in against Sevilla next week.

It is in midfield where the biggest question lies. Mourinho's preferred midfield partnership was overrun by Tottenham Hotspur and outfought by Newcastle with his 4-2-3-1 formation looking in need of a few tweaks. Paul Pogba was hauled off in both those matches with L'Equipe this week claiming there is now friction between the club's record signing and the manager over what system best suits him. The 4-3-3 is the popular alternative. Ander Herrera would be the preferred option to come in and form that midfield trio alongside the Frenchman and Nemanja Matic but a thigh injury reportedly poses a risk to his participation this weekend.

Michael Carrick and Scott McTominay are both available however, with the captain's presence in midfield maybe the ideal solution to bring some balance to arguably the most problematic area at the club at this moment. Dropping Pogba may not be the right statement to make at this time.

Like Herrera, a muscular injury threatens Marcus Rashford's hopes of starting against David Wagner's side. He was selected to lead the line against Yeovil with Romelu Lukaku dropping to the bench for a rest from the start and will surely be given the nod if he recovers in time. If not, Mourinho may have little alternative to name the Belgium international in his starting XI.

Juan Mata has arguably performed at his best when slotting in on the right of a 4-3-3 formation and is deserving of a start after shining against the Terriers when the two sides met in the Premier League just shy of two weeks ago.

That leaves Mourinho with an increasingly familiar dilemma on the left. Resting Sanchez for Sevilla would be a logical decision, giving Anthony Martial the chance to rediscover something resembling his best form in the role he has been outstanding in this season.