Brides and grooms wanting to tie the knot like royalty should rejoice, as the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is available for weddings.

Those hoping to live a bit of the high-life, and happen to love Kate and Wills, can prepare to marry like a King and Queen by booking the dream venue that is Kensington Palace.

The official home for Kate and William – it was also the former home of the late Princess Diana. The picturesque wedding location boasts the remarkable Orangery, which is the suggested spot for saying 'I do'. It promises to offer wedding guests an unforgettable atmosphere and a day to be forever remembered – and is thought of by many as the world's most beautiful orangery.

According to the Historic Royal Palaces official website, the venue is located within "tranquil Kensington Gardens" and is licensed for civil wedding and partnership ceremonies.

Designed by Hawksmoor and built in 1704, Queen Anne originally intended The Orangery as a greenhouse for her fruit-bearing trees, doubling up as a venue for lavish balls and celebrations. The romantic palace's palatial interior décor and Portland stone terrace surroundings make it hard to beat, as far as London wedding locations go.

The Orangery is said to accommodate up to 120 guests for dinner and dancing or 300 for a standing reception and, in the summer, festivities are allowed to spill out onto an adjoining stone terrace. Fireworks and amplified music are also permitted.

Prices start at approximately £12,300 – without taxes and catering – and those wishing to get married at the palace must adhere to a pre-approved vendor list and nab one of the limited spots. In protection of the historical venue, only 80 events can be held there per year. American heiress Nicky Hilton married James Rothschild there in 2015.

Despite living in such a glorious wedding space, Kate and William – who married in April 2011 – tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London. For her big day, Kate wore a custom made long-sleeved lace wedding gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen; a design that has been replicated by brides all over the globe ever since.