Kelly Brook is no stranger to controversy. The model-turned-actress has once again come under fire from fans who have accused her of photoshopping her latest jaw-dropping snaps, which she shared from Bodrum, Turkey, where she has been holidaying for the past 10 days.

One of the pictures shared on social media shows the TV star flaunting her bare back in a tiny one-piece swimwear.

The 37-year-old also shared a collage of images, which show her sipping on a drink and posing for the camera wearing nothing but a cleavage-baring two-piece bikini.

"Feels so Good!!! 10Days in Paradise!!! Detoxing Juicing Holidaying and just Replenishing!!! Love to my Bodrum Family for hosting us we never want to leave!! Healthy Bodies and Sparkling skin," she wrote alongside the collage she shared with her 737,000 fans on Instagram.

The snaps have sent her fans into meltdown but some have accused her of photoshopping the racy bikini images.

"Very nice! Though sad to see that you use Photoshop on your waist and thighs. you look so good without any adjustments..." a fan commented.

Another added, "How is your waist half the size it is in all the other pictures?"

A fan rushed to Brook's support and said, "Looking fab always — I'm sure the photoshopping police will be out in force ignore the haters xx."

"Your figure is perfect. You have lovely curves," another said.

Brook was previously slammed for photoshopping an image that shows her in a black swimsuit. She was accused of digitally altering the photo to make her waist look smaller.

"Photoshopped! Just look at the decking! You don't need to do that!! You have a great body!" a fan said.

Another added, "Were you drunk when you edited this? Come on at least make it convincing."