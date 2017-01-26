HP has issued a recall of about 101,000 lithium-ion batteries powering its notebook computers. The batteries could overheat, pose fire and burn hazards.

According to a notice issued by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the company has so far received an additional report of the battery overheating, melting, charring and causing about $1,000 (£792) in property damage.

The expanded recall is in addition to the one that took place in June 2013, when the company recalled 41,000 lithium-ion batteries due to risks related to fire and burn.

The latest recall involves batteries containing Panasonic cells used in the HP notebook computers. The recalled batteries are compatible with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario and HP Pavilion notebook computers.

The recalled batteries were shipped with the notebooks sold between March 2013 and October 2016. The batteries are about 8 to 10.5in long and 2in wide and 1in high, with the battery bar code printed on its back. The bar codes for the recalled batteries start with 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL and 6EBVA.

The CPSC has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the notebooks and contact HP for a free replacement battery. Until the replacement arrives, consumers should consider using the notebooks by plugging them into AC power only.

"Batteries previously identified as not affected by the June 2016 recall could be included in this expanded announcement. Consumers are urged to recheck their batteries," states the notice on the CPSC website.

The recalled batteries used in the notebook were sold through Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club and other authorised dealers in the US and even online HP retail stores. The batteries were also sold separately at a suggested retail price between $50 and $90. This recall was conducted under CPSC's Fast track recall process, initiated by the firm.