HTC's long rumoured smartwatch powered by Android Wear has made its appearance once again in a fresh set of photos leaked online, depicting the watch in its full form.

The photos that come from Chinese microblogging website Weibo show circular design of the watch with buttons on the right side of the wearable. Other notable features are pogo pins on the back and heart rate sensor.

The resolution of the display, as reported earlier also, is 360x 360 pixels. This is slightly higher than Motorola's Moto 360 V2, but lower than Huawei's watch display. Apart from all these, there is an Under Armor logo on the back side, which indicates a partnership between the two companies.

HTC and Under Armor partnered to launch the UA HealthBox that includes a fitness band, heart rate monitor and a smart scale at the 2016 CES event.

The photos suggest the watch, codenamed Halfbeak, runs Android Wear version 1.x, and features Google Play services 7.8.99 and Android OS 5.1.1, although Twitter leakstar Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, claims Google is expected to launch Android Wear 2.0 on 9 February.

While there is no word on when HTC plans to unveil its Android Wear smartwatch, we might get to hear something at the upcoming 2017 MWC event in Barcelona, speculates Android Police, which first posted the leaked photos of the smartwatch. The smartwatch was rumoured to debut in April and then in the mid-June last last year.