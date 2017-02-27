The Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic, which made its debut at the MWC 2017, became the first non Google produced Android Wear 2.0 range of smartwatches to be launched in 2017.

The Huawei smartwatches come loaded with new features including GPS, heart rate sensors, LTE and NFC for Android Pay. However, the highlight is the device's battery life. Huawei Watch 2's special watch mode allows the device to last up to 25 days on a single charge. The firm claims that the smartwatch can last up to 2 days of normal use or up to 10 hours with an active GPS signal.

Both the Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic feature a 1.2-inch circular display with 390x390-pixel resolution. The devices also come with Gorilla Glass 3, which makes the smartwatches lighter.

Other features include 768MB of RAM and 4GB of storage and a 1.1GHz Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. However, unlike the Apple Watch Series 2, Huawei's latest devices aren't swim-proof but support IP68 water resistance.

Although the Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic share the same features, apart from the international LTE option available only for the Huawei Watch 2, the two models come with differences in design. While the Watch 2 comes with a bulkier and sportier look and curved straps, the Classic model sports a more traditional look and comes with a standard 22mm watch straps. Unlike LG's new watches, neither of Huawei's models comes with a spinning crown.

Huawei also announced a Watch 2 Porsche Edition, it refrained from specifying much about its features.

All about fitness

The Huawei watch 2 models largely focus on fitness indicating that the firm may be targeting a different consumer base, which prioritises fitness features over general ones. For instance the Huawei Watch 2's GPS allows users to measure distance, speed and pace when running or biking.

The firm has also partnered with First Beat that specialises in physiological analytics for sports, to offer users with various run-coaching features. It can also access users' VO2 Max, which is a metric used by athletes for measuring the maximum amount of oxygen that can be used during workouts.

The Watch 2 series will be available in some countries in Europe, including Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Germany, as well as China in March. Meanwhile, the watch will hit the markets in the US, UK, Switzerland, Ireland, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, India, among others in April. The price is slated to begin at €329 (£280, $347).