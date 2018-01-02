Huddersfield Town have exceeded many people's expectations during the first half of their maiden Premier League season. David Wagner's men take pride of place in mid-table, with a sizeable gap between them and 18th place.

Everybody associated with the former First Division winners has seldom to moan about so far this season, but while the Terriers have shown their mettle on more than one occasion in England's top-flight, their foibles and deficiencies have also been displayed and exploited by their established counterparts.

Huddersfield drafted in 13 players in the summer as they attempted to adequately equip themselves for the rigours of the Premier League. Such a large quantity won't be necessary in January, but a couple of shrewd attacking purchases would be welcomed by Wagner and those in the stands at the John Smith's Stadium.

What they need

Huddersfield managed to secure promotion to the Premier League with a negative goal difference in the Championship last season, and their attacking play has blighted their efforts once again.

Wagner's side have found it tremendously difficult to plunder away from home; their 4-1 win over Watford earlier this month ending an alarming run of eight trips away from Yorkshire without a goal.

Huddersfield have only managed to find the net 18 times this season, with only Brighton and Hove Albion, West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City scoring less. Further strengthening of the forward-line is of highest importance for Wagner, who may also look to bolster a backline which has already shipped 32 goals.

Who could join?

Recent reports suggest that Huddersfield are preparing to battle their bitter rivals Leeds United for the loan signing of Ben Woodburn. The talented Wales international is finding it hard to break into Jurgen Klopp's first-team side this season, and Wagner will hope his strong relationship with the Reds boss will give his side an edge over Leeds.

Monaco defender Almamy Toure has also been linked with a move to Yorkshire. Reports emanating from France state that Huddersfield are considering an €18m bid for the 21-year-old, who has only started five league matches for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Who could leave?

Scott Malone is the only player to have been linked with a move away from Huddersfield in recent months. The former Fulham left-back has found it hard to break into Wagner's side, starting just six league matches, and was linked with a loan move to Leeds.

What the manager has said

"I can make it totally clear and say loudly, I've spoken with Dean (Hoyle), our owner, we are totally on the same page, no player will leave our club in this transfer window if I don't want to send him on loan or sell him," Wagner was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"This is the truth and this will happen and this is for sure something that is important for us. There will be no outgoings without my permission. This is guaranteed.

"We've spoken about it so he's aware of my ideas and like always we have to have our eye on the market," Wagner said. "If you ask me if we'll bring some players in, I cannot answer this question. At the minute this is uncertain."