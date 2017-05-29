Huddersfield Town have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history after beating Reading on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

After 120 minutes, the two sides had shared the first goalless final since the play-off system was introduced in 1987. But Christopher Schindler's decisive spot kick sealed a historic win that will be worth £200m to his side.

His winning strike came after Terriers' goalkeeper Danny Ward, on loan from Liverpool, stopped Jordan Obita's effort from 12 yards out

David Wagner's side will become the 49th different club to play in the Premier League next season, joining Championship winners Brighton and runners up Newcastle United in stepping up to England's top flight.

Jaap Stam's Reading will now spend a fifth consecutive campaign in the Championship next season.

Huddersfield largely dominated the contest in normal time with Izzy Brown, on loan from Chelsea this season, spurning the best chance of the game early on, placing his effort wide of the post from three yards out.

More to follow