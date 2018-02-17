Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United
- Huddersfield welcome Manchester United to the John Smith's Stadium as they seek passage to last eight of FA Cup on Saturday (17 February)
- David Wagner's men will remember 2-1 home victory over Jose Mourinho's side earlier in the campaign.
- Terriers may ring the changes as they bid to remain in Premier League - Aaron Mooy is out with a knee injury.
- Mourinho may afford game-time to Eric Bailly but Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera will play no part.
Huddersfield Town will have to make do without influential midfielder Aaron Mooy against Manchester United after the Australia international suffered a knee injury during the Terriers' much-needed win against Bournemouth last weekend.
Huddersfield boss David Wagner believes the injury sustained by Mooy may also sideline him for the upcoming matches against relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, but he is taking solace in the fact that he has a number of players who can step into the void left by the former Manchester City midfielder as he bids to recover for the home stretch of his side's battle to achieve survival.
"He [Mooy] will miss the next two games, perhaps Tottenham as well," Wagner said in his press conference, reported the Huddersfield Examiner.
"He got a cut and an infection in it which makes his spell out longer. It's good that Danny Williams is back and we have other options with Phil Billing, Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead."
The world's oldest cup competitions represents United's best chance of silverware this season, but they will have to be wary of the plucky Terriers who caused an upset when the two sides met at the John Smith's Stadium in October.
Huddersfield will be without a number of their injured stars against United, though, including influential midfielder Aaron Mooy - the Australia international is sidelined with a knee problem.
United will be able to welcome Eric Bailly back to first-team matters, but Mourinho's men may have to make do without Paul Pogba, who has apparently been struck by illness.
