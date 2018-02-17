Huddersfield Town will have to make do without influential midfielder Aaron Mooy against Manchester United after the Australia international suffered a knee injury during the Terriers' much-needed win against Bournemouth last weekend.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner believes the injury sustained by Mooy may also sideline him for the upcoming matches against relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, but he is taking solace in the fact that he has a number of players who can step into the void left by the former Manchester City midfielder as he bids to recover for the home stretch of his side's battle to achieve survival.

"He [Mooy] will miss the next two games, perhaps Tottenham as well," Wagner said in his press conference, reported the Huddersfield Examiner.

"He got a cut and an infection in it which makes his spell out longer. It's good that Danny Williams is back and we have other options with Phil Billing, Jonathan Hogg and Dean Whitehead."