20.00 GMT - Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
- Transfer speculation temporarily takes a backseat on Tuesday evening as struggling Huddersfield host Liverpool at the John Smith's Stadium in one of three Premier League matches
- Fixture pits good friends and former colleagues David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp against one another for only the second time following the Reds' 3-0 win on Merseyside in October
- Huddersfield are on a six-match winless run in the league and have dropped to 14th in the table, only two points above the relegation zone
- Fourth-place Liverpool's 18-game undefeated streak was recently ended by a shock defeat to Swansea and they were also dumped out of the FA Cup by West Brom at the weekend
- The visitors have never lost successive league matches under Jurgen Klopp
- Huddersfield, hosting Liverpool in a top-flight match for the first time in 46 years, have failed to win any of the last 11 meetings between the two sides
- LIVE: Swansea vs Arsenal, West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Official lineups are due to drop in just a couple of minutes. Stand by.
Klopp said that Liverpool had sustained a few knocks during that disappointing 3-2 home defeat by West Brom, but he was expecting to have the same squad of players available.
That means that Adam Lallana and Ragnar Klavan remain out along with Nathaniel Clyne, but captain Jordan Henderson could make his first league appearance since 22 December after marking his return from hamstring trouble with a 25-minute outing on Saturday evening.
Midfielder Danny Williams is doubtful for Huddersfield tonight after being taken off against Birmingham with a dead leg, but Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo is expected to shake off a minor knock suffered in the same game.
Long-term absentees Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Elias Kachunga remain sidelined along with Martin Cranie (ankle).
With all the latest non-stop, fervent transfer speculation flying around with just 28 and a half hours remaining until the end of the January window, you can be forgiven for forgetting that the Premier League have rather inconveniently scheduled a full fixture list among the mayhem over the next two nights.
While Arsenal's trip to Swansea and the London derby between West Ham and Crystal Palace are being covered by IBTimes UK sport editor Nick Howson, here our attention focuses solely on events in West Yorkshire - where Huddersfield and Liverpool lock horns at the John Smith's Stadium.
This fixture - in case you somehow had not heard - pits long-time friends and former Mainz teammates and Borussia Dortmund colleagues David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp against one another, with the latter coming out on top in their very first meeting in October thanks to second-half goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum that followed a missed Mohamed Salah penalty.
Both managers head into tonight's contest searching for a lift, with Huddersfield, held at home by Championship strugglers Birmingham City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, now just two points above the relegation zone following a six-match winless run that includes three successive defeats. They could lose all of their first four league matches of a calendar year for the first time in 30 years.
Liverpool were sitting pretty as they temporarily went third, provided a perfect response to Philippe Coutinho's exit and extended their formidable unbeaten streak to 18 matches by inflicting a first defeat of the season on leaders Manchester City earlier this month, but the wheels have started to come off over the last fortnight with a VAR-dominated cup loss to West Brom preceded by a shock defeat at the hands of bottom club Swansea.
The Reds have never lost successive league games under Klopp - will that change this evening?
Stay tuned for all the latest team and transfer news and live updates after kick-off at 20.00 GMT.