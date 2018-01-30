TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK : @KongoloTerence has been handed his first @premierleague start by Head Coach David Wagner for #htafc 's match against @LFC ; 8pm kick-off (AT) pic.twitter.com/WoRsu6mnVx

Official lineups are due to drop in just a couple of minutes. Stand by.

Various reports now emerging that follow on from earlier rumours that Virgil Van Dijk will miss Liverpool's game against Huddersfield tonight.

That means that Adam Lallana and Ragnar Klavan remain out along with Nathaniel Clyne, but captain Jordan Henderson could make his first league appearance since 22 December after marking his return from hamstring trouble with a 25-minute outing on Saturday evening.

Klopp said that Liverpool had sustained a few knocks during that disappointing 3-2 home defeat by West Brom, but he was expecting to have the same squad of players available.

Midfielder Danny Williams is doubtful for Huddersfield tonight after being taken off against Birmingham with a dead leg, but Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo is expected to shake off a minor knock suffered in the same game.

With all the latest non-stop, fervent transfer speculation flying around with just 28 and a half hours remaining until the end of the January window, you can be forgiven for forgetting that the Premier League have rather inconveniently scheduled a full fixture list among the mayhem over the next two nights.

While Arsenal's trip to Swansea and the London derby between West Ham and Crystal Palace are being covered by IBTimes UK sport editor Nick Howson, here our attention focuses solely on events in West Yorkshire - where Huddersfield and Liverpool lock horns at the John Smith's Stadium.

This fixture - in case you somehow had not heard - pits long-time friends and former Mainz teammates and Borussia Dortmund colleagues David Wagner and Jurgen Klopp against one another, with the latter coming out on top in their very first meeting in October thanks to second-half goals from Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum that followed a missed Mohamed Salah penalty.

Both managers head into tonight's contest searching for a lift, with Huddersfield, held at home by Championship strugglers Birmingham City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, now just two points above the relegation zone following a six-match winless run that includes three successive defeats. They could lose all of their first four league matches of a calendar year for the first time in 30 years.

Liverpool were sitting pretty as they temporarily went third, provided a perfect response to Philippe Coutinho's exit and extended their formidable unbeaten streak to 18 matches by inflicting a first defeat of the season on leaders Manchester City earlier this month, but the wheels have started to come off over the last fortnight with a VAR-dominated cup loss to West Brom preceded by a shock defeat at the hands of bottom club Swansea.

The Reds have never lost successive league games under Klopp - will that change this evening?

Stay tuned for all the latest team and transfer news and live updates after kick-off at 20.00 GMT.