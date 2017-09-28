Tottenham Hotspur could welcome back playmaker Christian Eriksen for the Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town but there is no place in the team for Moussa Dembele who continues to nurse a foot problem. Eriksen missed the Champions League win at APOEL due to illness while Dembele has sat out the last two games including the win at West Ham United due to a long-running concern.

The pair join a lengthy injury list which already includes Danny Rose, Erik Lamela - neither of whom have played this season – and Victor Wanyama. Dele Alli does return after serving the second game of his three-match European ban as does Jan Vertonghen, who was also injured for the victory in Cyprus.

Eriksen had started each of Tottenham's six top flight games and their Champions League opener against Borussia Dortmund prior to missing the mid-week fixture. Dembele had also been a near-ever present before sitting out the 3-2 win at the London Stadium with an injury which Pochettino says needs constant monitoring.

"He's not 100% today but we hope tomorrow he'll be feeling good and will be available for selection," Pochettino said of Eriksen, according to Sky Sports. "From day one we arrived he's been a consistent player for us. For me in his position he's one of the best - fits well with our philosophy. He can improve a lot, like Harry, but they are showing good things every week.

The Spurs boss added: "Impossible for him [Dembele] to play on Saturday [30 September]. We hope it's not a big problem, but he needs time."

But one player who will not miss out is Harry Kane, who took his tally for the season to nine after his first Champions League treble in Nicosia. Despite being a near ever-present for Tottenham this season, Pochettino is not prepared to rest the England striker ahead of the trip to newly-promoted Huddersfield.

"Maybe in the future we'll rotate, but at the moment he's in a very good condition and fresh before every game," the Tottenham boss added. "Today there's no reason to rotate or rest him. He's today one of the best strikers in the world. He's still so young and can still improve a lot. It's difficult to find more praise. I think Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are on a different level - they've shown that over 5-10 years - but Harry is one of the best in the world."