Live 12:30pm: Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur Huddersfield and Tottenham meet in the league for the first time in 45 years.

Terries have not beaten Spurs since April 1956.

Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen set to return for Tottenham.

David Wagner's team are unbeaten in their three Premier League home games.

1 min 11:43 Though today's game comes prior to an international break, it triggers the start of a hellish run for Huddersfield. After taking on Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal come in the next two months when the scale of the task of competing in the top flight will hit home.

7 min 11:37 Two changes for Spurs from the win at West Ham. Serge Aurier misses out through suspension, with Kieran Trippier coming back in. Harry Winks also starts for the visitors in place of Moussa Sissoko. Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen also return.

9 min 11:35 One change for Huddersfield from the goalless draw with Huddersfield. Rajiv Van La Parra comes back in for Sabiri. Tom Ince will start in a central role. Jonathan Hogg makes his 250th league appearance.

22 min 11:22 Today might be the first time since 1972 that Huddersfield and Tottenham have met in the top flight, but Harry Kane is no stranger of the Terriers. During one of his many loan spells away from north London, Kane scored one and was sent off for Leyton Orient in a game in 2011. You can watch his goal and one of only two dismissals in his career, below. #TBT Harry scores against Huddersfield Town for Leyton Orient, February 2011. And gets sent off (the only time in his career). #HUDTOT pic.twitter.com/ItuyQBhrFE — Tottenham Hotspur-US (@Spurs_US) 28 September 2017

28 min 11:15 One of these side's 100% records is going to go this lunchtime. Huddersfield are unbeaten at home this season, while Spurs have won all three of their top flight matches on the road this term. Who will blink today?

37 min 11:07 Less than half an hour away from getting some team news ahead of kick-off at the John Smith's Stadium, but how might both sides line up? Huddersfield have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Spurs. Steve Mounie and midfielder Danny Williams remain out with long term issues. Tottenham are set to welcome back Christian Eriksen after he missed the win at APOEL in the Champions League. Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen are also back after European bans.