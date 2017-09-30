12:30pm: Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur
- Huddersfield and Tottenham meet in the league for the first time in 45 years.
- Terries have not beaten Spurs since April 1956.
- Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen set to return for Tottenham.
- David Wagner's team are unbeaten in their three Premier League home games.
Tottenham have arrived in Huddersfield.
Though today's game comes prior to an international break, it triggers the start of a hellish run for Huddersfield. After taking on Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal come in the next two months when the scale of the task of competing in the top flight will hit home.
Two changes for Spurs from the win at West Ham. Serge Aurier misses out through suspension, with Kieran Trippier coming back in.
Harry Winks also starts for the visitors in place of Moussa Sissoko. Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen also return.
One change for Huddersfield from the goalless draw with Huddersfield.
Rajiv Van La Parra comes back in for Sabiri. Tom Ince will start in a central role. Jonathan Hogg makes his 250th league appearance.
And here we go....
Team news on the way from the John Smith's Stadium....
Today might be the first time since 1972 that Huddersfield and Tottenham have met in the top flight, but Harry Kane is no stranger of the Terriers.
During one of his many loan spells away from north London, Kane scored one and was sent off for Leyton Orient in a game in 2011. You can watch his goal and one of only two dismissals in his career, below.
One of these side's 100% records is going to go this lunchtime. Huddersfield are unbeaten at home this season, while Spurs have won all three of their top flight matches on the road this term. Who will blink today?
Preparations under way at the John Smith's Stadium.
Less than half an hour away from getting some team news ahead of kick-off at the John Smith's Stadium, but how might both sides line up?
Huddersfield have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Spurs. Steve Mounie and midfielder Danny Williams remain out with long term issues.
Tottenham are set to welcome back Christian Eriksen after he missed the win at APOEL in the Champions League. Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen are also back after European bans.
Tottenham may not have cured their Wembley blues, in the Premier League at least, but away from home they look every shade a contender for the title. Two wins on the road at West Ham and APOEL this week have helped emphasise that and today they go in search of a fourth straight away win of the campaign.
In their way are a Huddersfield team who have yet to lose on their own patch since returning to the top flight but are four without as win in all competitions after an impressive start to the campaign. A clean today meanwhile would break a top flight record for a newly-promoted club - which is no mean feat.
All the build-up and team news ahead of Huddersfield vs Tottenham on the way ahead of the 12:30pm kick-off.