Subtlety was far from the minds of this US clothing store when they chose their latest advertising campaign.

In what is quite possibly the most provocative billboard ever erected by a clothing shop, shoppers in California awoke on Wednesday (4 October) to find President Donald Trump wearing a Nazi uniform and flanked by fiery, apocalyptic mushroom clouds.

If the store owner's message hadn't quite sunk in, the entire ad was also given a red background and adorned with swastika-style logos.

The business promoted is Rouse and Revolt, located on Main Street in the city of Chico, Butte County.

According to the store's website, the shop strives to provide "size-inclusive, high-quality, recycled fashion to our community".

It erected the billboard in Chico, off 3rd and Mangrove.

Store owner Nicholle Haber Lewis said in a statement: "We support equality, we support equal rights, we support a woman's right to her own body, we support DACA, we support universal health care, we support gay people in any Place they live.

"We welcome all races, all religions, all countries of origin, all genders and we not only STAND with you, we kneel with you as well."

Unsurprisingly for a country deeply divided and defined by its politics, the reaction to the billboard has been mixed.

"Political satire has been powerful all over the world and for hundreds of years," Chico resident Linzi-Wilken Moore wrote on Facebook.

"They've got my business! I've always loved the store. They have great clothes. The owner has always been active in community and charity. Plus they have freedom of speech."

Phil Ruttenberg, also from Chico, told local news channel Action News Now: "My first reaction, honestly, was shock. I couldn't believe it. But as I sit here and look at it, I think it's bold and I think it's courageous.

"This country was built on difference of opinion, right? We have to be okay with expressing our opinions."

And Eloise Hackett wrote on Facebook: "I love how people are so offended by this but there are numerous people who wear tattoos of the swastika proudly on their white skin here in Chico. I will support rouse and revolt."

But many found the ad offensive, with some saying they now plan to boycott the shop.

One woman, Brandy Powell, wrote on Facebook: "Disgusting if you ask me, I wouldn't support something like this about any of our presidents!"

Another user, Lujuan Hunt, added: "The citizens who are supporting this are promoting hate and negativity. Also this local company is apart of the the problem. Seriously, None of you democratic people can find a positive way to support your views?"

While Stevie Walsh, another Chico resident, said the design was too provocative.

"I guess it's cool they're, like, taking a stance ... but I'm not sure that's the way to do it," she said.