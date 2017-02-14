A huge explosion and fire has caused the collapse of a block of flats leaving "a number injured" in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement the blast happened at around 4.45pm in the area of Gibbs Crescent and Osney Lane on Tuesday 14 February. The blast, close to the marina, has resulted in the area being cordoned off.

The South Central Ambulance Service, operating in the area, said a gas main had exploded and four flats had then collapsed.

It is not known how many people were in the building and it is understood one woman is being treated for her injuries.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said: "A number of people have sustained injuries and are currently being treated by emergency services. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area while officers and other emergency services are on the scene."

Footage and photos taken from close to the scene show a fireball over the building as flames threatened to destroy boats moored nearby.

Juliette Sargeant, who lives nearby, told the Oxford Times: "It was an enormous boom, it was like a sonic boom. It sounded like a bomb had gone off. It was very very scary, I was quite shaken."

The structure is a three-storey block of four flats with five ambulances, four officers in a rapid response vehicle and the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) attending the scene along with Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher told The Mirror: "We don't know who was in the building at the time. We have to wait for the Fire Service to put the fire out and go through the building.

"It has been confirmed at the scene it was a gas mains explosion. One building containing four flats has been destroyed.

"Currently an unknown number of occupants were in the building at the time. The only person we have taken to hospital so far is an adult female with minor injuries.