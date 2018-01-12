Emergency services are dealing with a large fire which has broken out at Nottingham train station.

The station has been evacuated and is currently closed while the Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service tackle the blaze.

Ten fire engines and approximately 50 firefighters are currently in attendance. People have been warned to avoid the area.

In a tweet, the firefighters said that the fire is "still on-going and we're likely to be here for some time. Crews currently working hard to deal with the incident".

An officer at the scene told the Notttingham Post that the building is well lit and he has "never seen an incident on this scale".

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Police advise the roads around Nottingham Railway Station are including Station Street, Carrington Street and Queen's Road have been closed. T

Transport in the area will be severely disrupted, with no services going to or from the station.

East Midlands Trains said in a statement: There is a fire at Nottingham station. This is disrupting our trains on the Nottingham/London St Pancras Matlock/Nottingham/Newark, Nottingham/Mansfield/Worksop, Leicester/Lincoln/Grimbsy, Nottingham/Grantham/Skegness and Liverpool/Nottingham/Norwich routes.

"At present the station has been evacuated and the fire services are on site working to contain the fire to re-open the station.

"The station is currently closed and all of our trains cannot run to/from Nottingham.

"At present we do not have a firm estimate as to when the station will be able to re-open however we expect trains to be disrupted on all routes through Nottingham for the whole of Friday 12th January.

"Please do not travel to Nottingham station this morning as trains will be unable to run and we are unable to provide road transport to/from the station."

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

IBTimes UK is part of the Newsweek Media Group news organisation which keeps its global audience of 55 million monthly readers in the know with quality storytelling and analysis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter where we will keep you up to date with the latest news, pictures and video as it happens.

We provide comprehensive coverage of domestic and foreign news, business, sport, entertainment, science and technology, aiming to keep our intellectually curious readers interested and engaged.