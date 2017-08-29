A huge swarm of burger-lovers descended on a fast food chain in the Philippines after it slashed its prices in a one-time special offer. For one day only, the first 80 customers at Zark's Burgers in the Asian nation could buy a burger at less than 10% of its normal price.

That meant those lucky enough to reach the front of the mob would pay 8 pesos for a burger, around 12 pence. It was an offer to mark the chain's eighth birthday.

And the sheer number of people flocking to take advantage of the deal was captured in a video posted to Facebook by Pauline Cabal Estrada. Estrada filmed the noisy, busy scene at the SM San Mateo Mall in the city of San Mateo.

The manic response to the cheap burger deal prompted Zark's to apologise to the many, many customers left disappointed. "We at Zark's Burgers express our deep gratitude for the mammoth response to our P8 for first 80 customers in-store promo to celebrate our 8th anniversary," said a Facebook status from the restaurant.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience experienced by patrons and other mall shoppers unintentionally brought about by this celebration that was intended to thank all of you for 8 years of loyal support and patronage. We would also like to thank all officers, mall managers and security teams for ensuring everyone's safety. Thank you."

At least Twitter saw the funny side.