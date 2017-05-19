Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has emerged as an injury concern for the club's final match of the 2016-17 Premier League season away to Hull City this weekend. The first-choice goalkeeper made his 42nd appearance of the campaign in a 6-1 demolition of Leicester City on Thursday night (18 May), playing the full 90 minutes and making a rather rash error that allowed Ben Chilwell to temporarily reduce the deficit.

Lloris did not appear to be struggling with an injury during that rout at the King Power Stadium, but Tottenham, in the absence of another Mauricio Pochettino press conference so soon after a rearranged trip to the East Midlands, have now revealed that he is rated as doubtful to face Hull due to a knee injury.

One clean sheet behind Thibaut Courtois in the race for the Golden Glove, such an absence would mean that Lloris would not have a chance to tie his Chelsea counterpart and co-share the award.

Towering Belgian Courtois is expected to be recalled by Antonio Conte this Sunday (21 May) having been replaced by Asmir Begovic for a thrilling 4-3 victory over Watford and could take his tally for the year to 17 against relegated Sunderland.

If Lloris is unable to feature on Humberside, then Michel Vorm would presumably take his place. The ex-Swansea City number one has played 11 times so far this term and last appeared in a last-gasp 3-1 victory over his former club in early April after Lloris was struck down by illness.

22-year-old Espanyol loanee Pau Lopez has yet to make a single senior appearance in English football, although is believed to retain the manager's faith admit reports of a potential permanent deal.

TEAM NEWS: Lloris (knee) doubtful, @trippier2 (concussion) has returned to full training with @kylewalker2 (ankle) to be assessed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gDOw9ugkXr — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 19, 2017

Elsewhere for Tottenham, Pochettino's full-back crisis looks set to ease somewhat with confirmation that Kieran Trippier is now back in full first-team training after suffering a concussion during the latter stages of a 2-1 win over Manchester United. Kyle Walker's ankle problem is set to be assessed on Saturday, while long-term absentees Danny Rose (knee), Erik Lamela (hip) and Harry Winks (ankle) all remain sidelined. The oft-maligned Moussa Sissoko was deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back role against Leicester.

Marco Silva's Hull will be minus the key trio of Harry Maguire, Evandro and Abel Hernandez for the last game of their latest top-flight stint. Lazar Markovic, David Meyler, Will Keane and Moses Odubajo are also out. Ryan Mason is still recovering from a fractured skull.